Manchester United are expected to make several first-team signings during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will bid farewell to multiple players who are soon-to-be out of contract, including Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard.

However, aside from their obvious need for at least one new central midfielder, another position likely to be reinforced is the attacking area.

Although multiple forwards have already been linked with bumper moves to Old Trafford, as we exclusively reported earlier in the year, one player the Red Devils have enquired about is Everton’s Richarlison – a claim that has since been backed up by leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Richarlison to Man United?

Everton, who currently sits 18th in the Premier League, of course, finds themselves flirting with relegation and should the unthinkable happen, super-agent Rob Segal is predicting a mass exodus which could prove good news for the Red Devils.

“Another club that could soon have multiple players available is Everton,” Segal wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“If the Toffees go down, there will be an absolute fire sale. The value of their players, who have massively underperformed this season, will plummet and they’ll basically be given away just to get them off the club’s books.

“There will be a huge re-think from the very top – lots will have to go.”

Richarlison has been his side’s standout player and suggestions he could move on at the end of the season will come as hugely disappointing news to fans.

As we reported, the Brazil international, who has scored nine goals so far this campaign, is valued at around £60m, but should his employers find themselves in England’s second tier, that asking price will certainly need to be reduced.