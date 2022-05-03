Man Utd make Premier League star their “top option” but £150m asking price makes transfer complicated

Manchester United have made West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice the top target to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer, but a deal looks likely to be complicated to get done.

CaughtOffside understands that the Red Devils face paying at least £150million for Rice, though a source close to West Ham has also insisted the club “have no plans to negotiate” a departure for their star player this summer.

Man Utd are facing a difficult situation this summer as Paul Pogba is about to be out of contract, while there are also doubts over Donny van de Beek after his lack of playing time and an underwhelming loan spell at Everton.

There’s clearly room for a statement signing in midfield, and CaughtOffside have been told that Rice has always been considered the “top option” inside Old Trafford.

It just remains to be seen if West Ham can be persuaded to budge on their current stance, or if United will be willing to cough up such huge money for the England international.

In truth, it would probably be a worthwhile investment for a generational talent, but the club will also be aware that they’ve previously paid vast sums for the likes of Pogba, Harry Maguire, Angel Di Maria and Romelu Lukaku, only for these big names to flop.