Manchester United star’s brother slams “classless” Red Devils and mocks Glazer family in brutal Instagram post

The brother of Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard has hit out at the club in a strongly worded Instagram Live post.

Lingard has been at Man Utd for his entire career, coming up through the Red Devils’ youth system and making over 200 appearances for the club’s first-team, but is now preparing to leave Old Trafford this summer as he comes to the end of his contract.

It seems Lingard’s brother Louie Scott is far from happy at how the player has been treated by United, as he posted this brutal rant at the club, as seen in the screen grab below, hitting out at the lack of a farewell for Lingard and mocking the Glazer family…

Lingard’s future remains uncertain, but one imagines he’ll have plenty of suitors after a very decent career at Old Trafford, as well as a hugely impressive loan stint at West Ham last season.

MUFC fans haven’t seen the best of Lingard for a while now, but many will feel he deserved more chances this season and a better send-off from the club he grew up at.

