Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard reportedly has interest from four Premier League clubs as we approach the summer transfer window.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times, and is now about to be out of contract at the end of this season.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur in the tweets below, Lingard has a number of offers to stay in England, with newly-promoted Fulham joining Leicester City, Everton and Aston Villa in the race for the 29-year-old’s signature.

See below for details, with the reporter also suggesting Lingard could be keen on these offers to remain in the Premier League…

This is in contrast to some other recent transfer rumours involving Lingard, who may also be keen on a move abroad.

ESPN have claimed that Juventus and AC Milan are currently leading the chase for Lingard’s signature, but it would be good to see this exciting talent remaining in English football.

We saw what Lingard is capable of during his loan spell at West Ham last season, and it’s easy to see why he could be viewed as a good signing for someone like Leicester, especially as the future of midfielder Youri Tielemans is in doubt.

