Ten Hag analysing two struggling Solskjaer signings, while long-serving Man Utd ace’s future increasingly in doubt

Manchester United could reportedly make some big changes this summer as new manager Erik ten Hag analyses the squad he’s about to inherit.

The Dutch tactician is set to take over at Man Utd once he leaves current club Ajax at the end of the season, and there’s no doubt he has a huge challenge awaiting him at Old Trafford.

According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag has already begun work on reviewing this group of players, as he attempts to identify a core who will have his trust next season.

Part of the review process will supposedly see Ten Hag analyse two big-money Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signings in the form of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have both been poor in recent times.

What will Man Utd’s squad look like under Erik ten Hag?
It remains to be seen if they will win over the new manager, while there seem to be growing doubts about another big name in the form of Marcus Rashford.

The Telegraph claim Ten Hag will take a look at Rashford, but that there is also the growing sense inside Old Trafford that it might be for the best to let the 24-year-old go.

This could be good news for Arsenal, who have been linked with Rashford by Football Insider, and who urgently need a new signing up front this summer.

