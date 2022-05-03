Manchester United and PSG offer contract’s to Barcelona star

Manchester United and PSG have offered Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele a contract, with his current deal due to expire in June.

Dembele could be set to leave Barcelona on a free transfer after failing to set the world alight after his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. The French signed for Barcelona for a fee of around £135.5m, according to BBC Sport.

Manchester United and PSG have reportedly offered the 24-year-old a contract to sign him on a free this summer, according to El Chiringuito in the tweet below.

There’s undoubtedly a player waiting to burst into life in Dembele, it just hasn’t happened for him at Barcelona. The deal was the second most expensive transfer ever at the time, and the Spanish giants didn’t pay that sort of money for no reason.

The French international is still only 24, so should have his best years ahead of him. If a manager can get him back to playing the way he was in Germany, then it could be one of the bargains of the century.

Even if Dembele doesn’t kick on to become a world-beater, there is some money to be made if they can sell him on in a few year’s time. Dembele will be desperate to make the France squad for the World Cup this year, so hopefully, his motivation is through the roof.

