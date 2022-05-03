Video: Manchester United fans launch cringeworthy new chant for Erik ten Hag

Some Manchester United fans seem to have launched a chant for their incoming new manager Erik ten Hag, who will be taking over at Old Trafford once he leaves Ajax at the end of the season.

See the video clip below as a large number of Red Devils supporters chanted Ten Hag’s name as part of a ‘counting’ song, making a little play on the ‘ten’ in his name…

BREAKING: Erik ten Hag has decided to stay at Ajax after hearing this chant ?pic.twitter.com/SVEusqSo0H — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 3, 2022

Look, all football clubs have some cringeworthy chants like this, but could Man Utd fans really not come up with anything a bit better for the man who’s going to be in charge of rebuilding the team this summer?

Ten Hag is coming in after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the season, with Ralf Rangnick in place as interim manager for the final few games of the campaign.