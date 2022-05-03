Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice is looking increasingly unlikely to leave the club, and West Ham will reward him for doing so.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, and Manchester United reportedly consider Rice as their top transfer target for the summer, according to CaughtOffside.

However, West Ham are now confident he will be at the club next season, and they are willing to make him their highest-paid player and offer him the club captaincy role, according to the Daily Mail.

Will Manchester United continue to pursue a midfielder this summer?

Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a midfielder this summer due to Nemanja Matic announcing he will leave the club and Paul Pogba out of contract. Although Rice would be a perfect fit at the club, it seems it’s going to be an almost impossible task to prise him away from West Ham.

Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick will now have to look elsewhere, as they look to strengthen their team to begin competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool again.

Manchester United face a difficult task to qualify for next season’s Champions League, so it’s been an extremely disappointing campaign.