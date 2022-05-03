Manchester United transfer target Gabriel Magalhaes is set to reject any move away from the club and stay at Arsenal.

Gabriel had been linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus, according to Di Marzio via Wettfreunde.

However, the Arsenal defender is set to reject any move away and stay in North London, according to the Daily Express.

With Manchester United struggling this season and set to go through a transitional phase with a new manager and a reshuffle behind the scenes, it might not be the most attractive club at the moment.

The English giants used to be able to attract some of the biggest players around Europe, but it’s a bit of a risk signing for a club that look set to fail in the Champions League and are about to bring in a manager who is yet to manage in England.

Arsenal are a club on an upward trajectory, with a squad full of young, hungry players and an exciting manager.

Gabriel also reportedly feels moving clubs could be a gamble in terms of securing a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup.