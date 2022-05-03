Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly look to have been given a transfer boost ahead of the summer, with Norwich City defender Max Aarons looking set to be sold following the club’s relegation.

Aarons has long been tipped for a big future in the game, and has attracted interest from bigger clubs, and there now clearly seems to be an opportunity due to Norwich suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship this season.

According to the Telegraph, this means Aarons will be sold this summer, and a recent report from the Sun linked the young right-back with both Man Utd and Arsenal, stating he could cost around £20million.

Arsenal would do well to bring in an attack-minded right-back like Aarons, who could give them a useful upgrade on Hector Bellerin, whose future is in doubt after a season on loan at Real Betis.

United, meanwhile, surely need to find a better option than the unconvincing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with a return to former club Crystal Palace by The Athletic.