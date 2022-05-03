Manchester United mulling big offer to seal transfer return of former player

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try bringing Memphis Depay back to the club from Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.

The Netherlands international has had a fine career for the most part, scoring a total of 145 goals at club level for big names like Barca, Lyon and PSV, but he really struggled in a spell at Man Utd as a youngster.

Depay joined the Red Devils in the 2015/16 season and didn’t really live up to the huge potential he showed at PSV, though he undoubtedly revived his career at Lyon before earning a big move to Barcelona last summer.

Still, his future is in doubt once again as Fichajes claim United are weighing up making an offer to try to bring the 28-year-old back to Old Trafford for a second spell.

The Spanish outlet state that Depay’s Barcelona team-mate and fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong is also in United’s sights, and that they could try a €100million bid for both players.

MUFC may well feel Depay could do better at the club once Erik ten Hag is in place next season, but overall it seems like a bit of a risky move given his struggles in England a few years ago and his slightly underwhelming spell at the Nou Camp this term.

United do need to strengthen up front, but there are probably better options out there than Depay.

