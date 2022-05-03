Pep Guardiola not keen on letting Gabriel Jesus go to Arsenal

Arsenal seemed to have settled on a striker for the coming season, with Gabriel Jesus identified as their new number nine. Yet it appears that deal may have hit a snag, with Jesus’ current manager looking to halt that transfer in its tracks.

Last week it had been reported by Todofichajes.com that Arsenal and Manchester City had reached an agreement for the Brazilian forward this summer. He would add pace, finishing and some excellent movement to an Arsenal front line that lacks several of those key traits.

Yet according to Football London, Gabriel Jesus may no longer be available. They say that Arsenal Sporting Director Edu has been told that Pep Guardiola will try to block any move for Gabriel Jesus. His recent good form has given Guardiola second thoughts about allowing him to depart.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and provided two assists in his last six matches. Within that run have been goals against Real Madrid and Liverpool, the creme de la creme of rivals too.

While he has always been heavily involved in Manchester City’s seasons since he arrived, the fact he hasn’t been a regular throughout the season, may play a role in any decision to leave. The Manchester Evening News reported a story broken by Gianluca Di Marzio that Erling Haaland may also be about to arrive at the Etihad Stadium which would further complicate Jesus’ quest for a starting role.

If Guardiola is to keep Jesus, he must be convinced he can keep the Brazilian happy at City or genuinely see him taking on a bigger role for his team.