Newcastle United are reportedly alongside Paris Saint-Germain as making the most decisive approach for the potential transfer of AC Milan star Rafael Leao this summer.

The 22-year-old is one of the most impressive young players in Europe in his position, having weighed in with 13 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season.

According to La Repubblica, Leao now has plenty of interest in him ahead of the summer, with the most concrete interest seemingly being shown in him by Newcastle and PSG, who seem to have registered this interest with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Newcastle would do very well to win the race for Leao’s signature ahead of a big name like PSG, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is.

Of course, the Magpies’ new owners have the financial resources to make a statement signing like this, but it’s more a question of whether or not someone like Leao would gamble on a move to St James’ Park right now.

The Portugal international may prefer the more immediate prospect of winning trophies and playing in the Champions League at a club like PSG, rather than forming part of more of a long-term project at Newcastle.