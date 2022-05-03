Ralf Rangnick sends clearest message yet over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has sent a pretty clear message over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future ahead of the summer transfer window.

The German tactician is in place at Old Trafford until Erik ten Hag leaves Ajax to become the Red Devils’ new permanent manager next season, and there has been some speculation about whether or not Ronaldo will fit in to the incoming manager’s plans.

The Portugal international clearly remains a top talent after scoring his 24th goal of the season in the win over Brentford last night, but he’s 37 years of age and will be turning 38 midway through next season.

It’s easy to see why there might be some doubts about how Ronaldo might fit in with Ten Hag’s high-energy style of football, which has mostly revolved around the use of young players at current club Ajax.

Still, it seems Rangnick expects the veteran forward to stay at United, as per transfer news reporter Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told @stadiumastro. ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2022

This should be encouraging news for Man Utd supporters, with Ronaldo playing such an important role at the club this season, even if it’s been a largely disappointing campaign.

Without Ronaldo’s goals, the club would surely have been even worse off, and it’s hard to argue against keeping him for a bit longer, even if he doesn’t necessarily carry on playing 90 minutes week in, week out next term.