Bid prepared: Arsenal ready to try €50m transfer offer to sign big name from PL rivals

Arsenal are reportedly ready to try their luck with a transfer offer of around €50million for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

The England international has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford and his future has recently been the subject of some speculation.

Fabrizio Romano is among the reliable sources to state that Rashford is considering his Man Utd future, with the 24-year-old seeking clarity over his situation as he approaches the final year of his contract…

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he's always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Now a report from Todo Fichajes claims Arsenal are prepared to try offering around €50m for Rashford, with the Red Devils ace being looked at as a possible alternative to Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

It remains to be seen if United would sell Rashford to a rival, but it could end up being good business if Mikel Arteta can lure him to the Emirates Stadium, where he’s lacking options up front after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also possibly set to leave as they’re out of contract this summer.

Could Rashford seal a transfer to Arsenal?

Former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas recently admitted to CaughtOffside that he could see the move happening.

“Rashford has been in the limelight for a long time and players go through these periods of bad form,” Thomas said a few weeks ago. “Let’s not forget that Man United as a whole are not in great form so he is not solely to blame. They don’t have a stable system or line up so it isn’t easy to get going.

“Maybe he does need a fresh start, although that could depend on who the new manager is at United for next season. I would say that what Arteta is building makes a lot of sense as to why Rashford would be linked with the club. He is young, plays 2-3 positions, and knows the league.”

Meanwhile, former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick admitted he’d be disappointed if Rashford left.

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside last month.

“But if he doesn’t see the opportunities to play at United, he’s a talented player, I think he’d have suitors. He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI. It is concerning that he’s not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better.”