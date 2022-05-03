Real Madrid dealt major UCL blow after defender ruled out vs. Man City

Wednesday night will see Real Madrid try and overturn a 4-3 Champions League semi-final deficit against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Citizens, who hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos in the tie’s first leg last week, ran out narrow winners following a seven-goal thriller.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were just enough to take the advantage heading into the contest’s second leg this week.

Ahead of what looks poised to be a thoroughly intriguing encounter at the world-famous Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, both sides will be desperate to name their strongest possible starting 11.

However, with just over 24-hours to go, it has been Ancelotti who has been dealt the biggest blow.

Centre-back David Alaba is not expected to feature after being ruled out through injury.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claim the Austrian defender has suffered a muscle tear and has not train with the rest of the Real Madrid squad on Tuesday.

Defender Nacho is expected to come in, in place of the former Bayern Munich centre-back.

Wednesday night’s second leg is set to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.