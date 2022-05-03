Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to drop a hint over his future last night as he applauded the Old Trafford crowd at the end of the club’s final home game of the Premier League season.

The Portugal international scored for Man Utd in their 3-0 win over Brentford, and he’s generally had a strong second spell with the Red Devils, finding the back of the net 24 times in 37 appearances in all competitions.

There will now inevitably be question-marks over Ronaldo’s future as we head into the summer, with the player set to turn 38 next season, while it remains to be seen if he’ll fit in under incoming new manager Erik ten Hag.

Still, Ronaldo himself seemed to hint he’s not done at United yet, if this clip below is anything to go by…

When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera ? pic.twitter.com/iKUCB3djMB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 3, 2022

Ronaldo looked emotional as he waved to the United supporters, and seemed to say “I’m not finished” to the camera.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man surely still has plenty to offer to United, even if he might not be able to carry on playing 90 minutes week in, week out next season.

Ronaldo’s goals and experience make him a great asset to this MUFC side, who would surely have done even worse without his contributions up front this season.