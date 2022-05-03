West Ham open to selling key player for £25million profit

West Ham United are reportedly open to the surprise sale of key midfield player Tomas Soucek this summer.

The Czech Republic international was not the biggest name when he arrived at the club, but he’s become a hugely important part of David Moyes’ side and is now a target for Juventus.

According to reports in Italy, Juve are eager to try to do a deal for Soucek this summer, and they may be in luck.

West Ham are supposedly ready to consider letting Soucek go for a fee of around £40million, which would represent a very healthy profit on the 27-year-old.

The Hammers paid £15m to sign Soucek from Slavia Prague in 2020 after he initially impressed on loan, so they could make a £25m profit on the player.

It’s far from ideal to see such a big talent leave, but this could end up being smart business by the east London outfit.

