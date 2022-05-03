Tottenham are currently battling for Champions League qualification and will be hoping to keep Antonio Conte beyond this season.

Conte has drastically improved Tottenham after a disappointing start to the season, and they look set to battle until the final day to finish in the top four. Finishing outside the Champions League spots could force Conte to reconsider his position at Tottenham, but football agent Rob Segal believes it won’t be the deciding factor.

“On the subject of Spurs – manager wise, I think a lot will depend on assurances from Daniel Levy. Whether they’re in the Champions League or not probably won’t matter too much. The Champions League isn’t really enough on its own for Conte anyway – he lives for winning leagues,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

Conte is a born winner, and his passion and determination are evident on the sidelines. The Champions League may not be a deciding factor, but Conte will be wanting the powers that be to back him in the transfer market, for them to push on next season.

“What the club may have to do is put it all in the hands of Fabio Paratici and let him try and do some dealings both in and out and make sure it all gets reinvested back into the team. I suspect Spurs will be one of the busiest clubs this summer. Levy will know the club needs to be sensible though,” added Segal.

Spurs have many players with sell-on value in the squad, so a huge overhaul could be planned in the summer. Investing hundreds of millions without recouping any money from player sales isn’t a sustainable transfer plan, but they will need signings this summer if they want to fulfil Conte’s wishes of battling for the league title.