Super-Agent Rob Segal has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Manchester United next season.

Ronaldo came to the Premier League at the age of 37, with many football fans believing he was going to find it difficult to continue his goalscoring form in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Fast forward to the last few games of the season, and the Portuguese star is currently sat third in the top goalscorers list, averaging 0.68 goals per 90 minutes.

The way he’s kept himself in pristine shape at his age is a huge credit to him and his dedication, and Segal has had his say on what will happen to him next season.

“Although there are many clubs who are still competing for something, Manchester United’s season is well over and one player who is seeing his future speculated is Cristiano Ronaldo. When it comes to the possibility of seeing him leave Old Trafford this summer – it won’t happen. He’ll stay. He’s Man United’s best player,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

In what has been a difficult season for Manchester United, Ronaldo has still been among the goals. Eight of his strikes have come against the top six teams in the league, so he’s certainly not the issue at the club.

Erik ten Hag will be taking the managerial role in the summer, and what coach in world football is going to arrive at a club and try and offload a player who is still scoring as many goals as Ronaldo has?

“His body is like a vintage Rolls Royce. He did it the right way round – he didn’t start looking at himself at 35-years-old, he was looking after his body at 18-years-old. A role model for all. Who is to say that he doesn’t stay at United beyond next season as well?” Added Segal.

We often see players retiring in their early thirties, but Ronaldo is showing no signs of stopping. He may be losing a yard of pace, but he’s kept himself in top physical condition. Barely injured and without an ounce of body fat, there’s no reason he can’t continue playing into his forties.

Will Manchester United be in the market for a striker in the summer?

“The difference is, Ronaldo is consistently good. Yes, he’ll be substituted more next season than he ever has been before in his career, but if he gets the same amount of starts as Rashford, he’ll deliver more, I guarantee it,” added Segal.

With Edinson Cavani set to leave due to his contract expiring, Manchester United may have to bring in another striker to rival Ronaldo. As Segal mentioned, he may not be playing as many minutes as the years go on, so Ten Hag may have to find an adequate backup to step into Ronaldo’s shoes when he’s being rested.