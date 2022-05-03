“This isn’t the case” – Agent assesses where Pickford could play if Everton relegated

Football Agent Rob Segal has assessed where he believes Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could go in the summer if he leaves Merseyside.

Pickford has cemented himself as England’s number one goalkeeper over the last few years, and you’d expect him to be looking for a move if Everton were to be relegated.

After making multiple high-profile errors over a short period, this led to many fans believing he wasn’t good enough, but impressive displays this season have meant he’s still likely to be the England goalkeeper in time for the World Cup this winter.

If Everton are relegated, Pickford may be in search of a move to guarantee his England place, and you’d expect him to be highly sought after. Segal disagrees, however, and believes securing a move might be a difficult task for the Everton goalkeeper.

“When it comes to the likes of Jordan Pickford – England’s number one, surely the world would be his oyster when it comes to potential suitors? – but that isn’t the case. Money is still really tight and there is a winter World Cup coming up, so who knows if there is even going to be much of a summer transfer window,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

With the World Cup just a few months after the season begins, clubs may be reluctant to spend big on players, especially wages, due to them having to pay them whilst their away with their country. Players may also sustain significant injuries due to the high pressure, high-intensity nature of the World Cup.

“I also don’t know what clubs are desperately in need of a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur is fine in that area, Arsenal is certainly fine, Chelsea is sorted too, as are City and United – so where would Pickford go? There aren’t going to be many top opportunities for him,” added Segal.

The goalkeeper position is difficult due to a lack of rotation and a backup goalkeeper rarely gets given a chance, except for the odd cup competition. Pickford is unlikely to join a top side that already have their goalkeeper situation sorted. If the Everton number one starts looking down the table for potential clubs, he may find it difficult to find a suitor willing to pay his wages.

Pickford may end up looking to move abroad, but as we’ve seen in the past, it can hamper your chances with England. A player like Fikayo Tomori has moved to Italy to pursue first-team football but was recently overlooked for Gareth Southgate’s squad.