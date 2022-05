Three Spanish teams are in the hunt for Manchester United star Juan Mata.

Mata may have played his last game for Manchester United against Brentford on Monday night, where he was awarded his first Premier League start of the season.

The Spaniard is out of contract this summer, and he could be making a move back to his home country.

According to Fichajes, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Valencia are all interested in the attacking midfielder.