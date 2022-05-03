Arsenal & Tottenham considering transfer move for star who is “100% leaving” current club this summer

Arsenal and Tottenham have been scouting Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in recent times as he looks highly likely to be on the move in this summer’s transfer window.

Sources with a close understanding of both the player’s and club’s stance have informed CaughtOffside that Tielemans will not be signing a new contract, with Leicester ready to sell as they “have no plans to lose him on a free transfer in 2023” when his current deal expires.

“Youri Tielemans will be 100% leaving Leicester this summer,” the source confirmed to CaughtOffside, though no concrete talks have yet taken place with other clubs.

It is not yet entirely clear where Tielemans will end up, with the Belgium international having a long list of suitors across Europe, but Arsenal and Spurs are understood to be his main admirers in the Premier League.

Leicester will surely prefer not to sell Tielemans to a rival, however, so could make the most of interest from abroad, with CaughtOffside told that there is interest in the 24-year-old from clubs in La Liga and Serie A.

Tielemans will surely be fondly remembered at the King Power Stadium after some superb performances down the years, most notably with his long-range winning goal against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

Arsenal and Spurs would be lucky to have a talent like Tielemans in their ranks if they could get a deal done, and he may well be one of the more affordable options out there this summer due to his contract situation and Leicester’s willingness to sell.

CaughtOffside has previously reported on the Gunners’ search for a midfielder this summer, with Tielemans being monitored alongside a few other names such as Wolves ace Ruben Neves.