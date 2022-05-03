Video: Liverpool score twice in quick succession to turn Champions League tie around

Fabinho fired Liverpool in front on aggregate after the goalkeeper failed to keep out his strike before Luis Diaz nodded one home.

Villarreal scored twice in the first half to pile the pressure on Liverpool after they began the game with a two-goal on aggregate.

Mohamed Salah found Fabinho in acres of space, who fired the ball towards the goalkeeper. Somehow Rulli didn’t keep it out, as it rebounded off his legs and into the goal.

Shortly after, Luis Diaz nodded in a Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery to make the game 2-2.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, AO Vivo SBT, and ESPN.

 

After an excellent start to the tie in the first half, Villarreal capitulated in the second, and Jurgen Klopp’s men began to play as they did in the first leg.

