Video: Liverpool score twice in quick succession to turn Champions League tie around

Fabinho fired Liverpool in front on aggregate after the goalkeeper failed to keep out his strike before Luis Diaz nodded one home.

Villarreal scored twice in the first half to pile the pressure on Liverpool after they began the game with a two-goal on aggregate.

Mohamed Salah found Fabinho in acres of space, who fired the ball towards the goalkeeper. Somehow Rulli didn’t keep it out, as it rebounded off his legs and into the goal.

Shortly after, Luis Diaz nodded in a Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery to make the game 2-2.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, AO Vivo SBT, and ESPN.

What an inspired substitution ? Luis Diaz has sparked new life into Liverpool and they extend their aggregate advantage (2-4) pic.twitter.com/zglusRC0wu — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 3, 2022

LIVERPOOL ARE BACK IN FRONT IN THE TIE THROUGH FABINHO ? pic.twitter.com/LD5GTdTPsM — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 3, 2022

Fabinho slams the ball home! ? Liverpool weren't going to roll over that easily… Gerónimo Rulli won't want to see that one again! ? #UCL pic.twitter.com/vJvXvAYVCE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

Goooool de Luis Díaz ?? pic.twitter.com/OAvtC26ln4 — Jei Vidal (@JeiVidalR) May 3, 2022

After an excellent start to the tie in the first half, Villarreal capitulated in the second, and Jurgen Klopp’s men began to play as they did in the first leg.