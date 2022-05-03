Video: Sadio Mane scores Liverpool’s third after costly goalkeeping error

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s third on the night to all but secure their place in the Champions League final.

Mane latched on to a through ball and took the ball past the Villarreal goalkeeper after he decided to sprint out of his goal and fail to get to the ball.

The goal all but secured Liverpool’s place in the Champions League final, as they scored their fifth goal of the tie.

Villarreal gave Liverpool a scare in the first half, scoring twice to put the tie on level terms.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada and BT Sport.

SADIO MANE ALL BUT SENDS LIVERPOOL THROUGH TO ANOTHER #UCL FINAL pic.twitter.com/5KuUo0LXfl — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 3, 2022