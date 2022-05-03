Video: Villarreal pile the pressure on Liverpool with vital second goal

Villarreal equalised on aggregate, scoring their second goal just before half-time against Liverpool from Francis Coquelin.
Liverpool went into the Champions League semi-final second leg with a two-goal lead, but they’ve been pegged back by Villarreal through two first-half goals.
Etienne Capoue floated a ball into the box, and Coquelin climbed above Trent Alexander-Arnold to bury a header into the Liverpool goal.
Pictures below from BT Sport, BEIN, and CBS Sports.
GAME ON.
Villarreal is back in the tie through Coquelin!#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/WcGoJiClDC
— SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) May 3, 2022
COQUELIN 2-0 VILLARREAL STADIUM EXPLODESSSSS pic.twitter.com/iIB5gMJ2Mo
— mx (@MessiMX30ii) May 3, 2022
WOOOOOOOOW! ?
A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! ?
Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bmpwsptIAp
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022
Liverpool may have expected to breeze through after dominating the first leg, but the first half proved Villarreal aren’t going to go out without a fight.