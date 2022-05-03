Video: Villarreal pile the pressure on Liverpool with vital second goal

Villarreal equalised on aggregate, scoring their second goal just before half-time against Liverpool from Francis Coquelin.

Liverpool went into the Champions League semi-final second leg with a two-goal lead, but they’ve been pegged back by Villarreal through two first-half goals.

Etienne Capoue floated a ball into the box, and Coquelin climbed above Trent Alexander-Arnold to bury a header into the Liverpool goal.

Pictures below from BT Sport, BEIN, and CBS Sports.

GAME ON. Villarreal is back in the tie through Coquelin!#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/WcGoJiClDC — SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) May 3, 2022

COQUELIN 2-0 VILLARREAL STADIUM EXPLODESSSSS pic.twitter.com/iIB5gMJ2Mo — mx (@MessiMX30ii) May 3, 2022

WOOOOOOOOW! ? A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! ? Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bmpwsptIAp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

Liverpool may have expected to breeze through after dominating the first leg, but the first half proved Villarreal aren’t going to go out without a fight.