Video: Villarreal pile the pressure on Liverpool with vital second goal

Villarreal equalised on aggregate, scoring their second goal just before half-time against Liverpool from Francis Coquelin.

Liverpool went into the Champions League semi-final second leg with a two-goal lead, but they’ve been pegged back by Villarreal through two first-half goals.

Etienne Capoue floated a ball into the box, and Coquelin climbed above Trent Alexander-Arnold to bury a header into the Liverpool goal.

Liverpool may have expected to breeze through after dominating the first leg, but the first half proved Villarreal aren’t going to go out without a fight.

