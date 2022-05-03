Liverpool travel to Villarreal to try and secure a place in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently lead 2-0 on aggregate after a dominant display at Anfield, but the tie is far from over yet. Villarreal are in the semi-final on merit and have knocked out European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus on their journey.

Klopp rested many players in their Premier League win over Newcastle at the weekend, but it’s a strong team that travels to Spain.

Villarreal welcome back Gerard Moreno, who could be crucial in their attempts to master a comeback over Liverpool.

Team news below from both clubs’ official Twitter accounts.

Here are the 11 Yellows who will try and get the comeback against Liverpool.

The Reds to face Villarreal tonight in the UCL semi-final second leg!

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Thiago were all rested at the weekend, so Klopp will be hoping they are fit and firing for one of the biggest games of the season.

Moreno missed the first leg at Anfield, and he’s been crucial for Villarreal when available. The Spanish striker has scored 13 goals in 26 games this season and will be hoping to add to that tally.

Arnaut Danjuma is out for Villarreal, and he’s been undoubtedly one of their best players this season.