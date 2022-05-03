Zlatan Ibrahimovic says haters were a key source of enjoyment at Manchester United

Few characters court controversy as much as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, both within and without football. The Swedish striker has enjoyed a stellar career on the pitch but has always endeavoured to be entertaining off it too.

His interviews tend to be a source of outrageous quotes and entertaining moments. Although not quite as confrontational as some of his views, his most recent interview did give something of a window into the mindset which fuels the sizeable Swede.

Speaking to The Gab and Jules Show on ESPN, Ibrahimovic told the podcast that he enjoyed his time in England and not least because of those who weren’t a fan of him.

“I had fun. I really enjoyed because when I came, everybody was against it. And then in England, they didn’t like me.”

“All these haters, after three months, they started to like me, I didn’t like them anymore. I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the better of you. I had fun. [It] is a great competition, [an] amazing atmosphere.”

Even if he enjoys being hated more than he does being liked as he says, his comments about Manchester United are sure to endear him to their fans.

“And I’m happy I played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United.”

Ibrahimovic is currently back at Milan and although injuries have somewhat hampered him, the 40-year-old has still been a key part of the Rossoneri title challenge. His 8 goals and 3 assists have helped Milan to a two point lead at the top of the Serie A table, with just three games to go.