Jesse Lingard has been at Manchester United since he was a kid, and has only ever left the club temporarily on loan.

The 29-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and he’s recently been spending the majority of his time on the bench. Lingard was refused a move by Manchester United in January, even though they are happy for him to leave at the end of the season.

According to BBC Sport, Lingard has now accepted he will be leaving the club, despite Erik ten Hag reportedly wanting to discuss his future with him when he arrives. The report also states that Lingard isn’t interested in any discussions, and now wants to leave the club.

Lingard may have dropped a little hint at his disappointment on Instagram, uploading a picture of him as a kid, wearing a United shirt, looking slightly confused, as seen in the post below.

These opportunities never came, and he’s spent this season watching his teammates play. After being sent out on loan to West Ham and proving himself, scoring nine goals in 16 league games, Lingard would have expected the club to give him a chance, or let him leave.

Unfortunately, neither happened, and he looks set to leave the club with a bitter taste in his mouth. If players in front of him were performing exceptionally, I’m sure Lingard could understand, but the performances from the Manchester United squad this season have meant they currently sit sixth in the league with minimal chance of Champions League qualification.