Manchester United have reportedly failed in their attempt to hijack Karim Adeyemi’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Bull Salzburg forward was apparently the subject of a big late offer from Man Utd, though he’s decided to join Dortmund instead, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

See below for details as it’s claimed that the Red Devils offered Adeyemi a £150,000-a-week contract, only for him to opt instead for his long-time dream move to Dortmund…

Manchester United tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming transfer deal with Karim Adeyemi. The player turned down a top offer (£150k salary per week) as he always wanted to join #BVB. The striker will sign a 5-year-contract without release clause in the coming days. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) May 3, 2022

Adeyemi looks an outstanding young talent who should be a perfect fit for Dortmund, who have a superb record when it comes to promoting and developing young players.

The 20-year-old has shown great promise in his time in Austria, and it looks like the Bundesliga would be the ideal next move for him at this stage of his career.

Truth be told, he was probably right to reject the advances of United at this moment in time, with so many talented players going backwards with moves to Old Trafford in recent years.

World class players like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Jadon Sancho are just a few of many big names who have struggled at United, and Adeyemi will probably be in a far more settled environment at Dortmund, while the chance of a bigger move could always come again later.