Alberto Moreno made a special effort to congratulate his former club on Tuesday night.

Liverpool dodged a real scare in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal.

Unai Emery’s men came from two goals down to level the day within the first half of the second leg.

But Jurgen Klopp changed things up in the second half, and Liverpool took advantage of some suspect goalkeeping to book their place in the Paris final.

Even so, it was a valiant effort from Villarreal, who have performed remarkably to reach this stage of the competition, punching well beyond their weight.

And while they will have felt deflated for not managing to finish off the comeback on Tuesday night, they showed class in defeat.

Emery was a gracious loser, and former Liverpool man Moreno made sure to congratulate some of his former teammates.

The full-back is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, but he came onto the pitch at the full-time whistle to see some old faces.

You can see the video below.

Alberto Moreno congratulates his former teammates for reaching the Champions League final ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZblYslpO1P — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

