Arsenal have stepped up their interest in French winger Moussa Diaby, and are said to making serious efforts to bring him to London.

Diaby has had an impressive season for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 12 league goals. The 22-year-old received his first France cap last year, and he could be on his way out in the summer.

According to BILD (via TEAMtalk), Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Diaby, who has a £63.2m price tag. Leverkusen are reluctant to sell one of the star players, but they are willing to negotiate if the French youngster forces a move.

Diaby is under contract until 2025, so Leverkusen can demand a sizeable fee. The German club aren’t afraid to sell their prized assets, after letting Leon Bailey move to Aston Villa last year.

Leverkusen are likely to for the Champions League this season, so any transfer will rely on Arsenal also qualifying, otherwise, Diaby would prefer to stay in Germany.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Nicolas Pepe this summer, according to the Daily Express, so Diaby could be brought in as a replacement to try and rival their current wingers.