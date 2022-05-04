Chelsea given 8th June deadline to prevent being excluded from the Premier League

Chelsea have been given a deadline of 8th June to find a buyer, or they could be removed from the Premier League.

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government, meaning his assets were frozen, Since then, Chelsea have been struggling to conclude a deal to find a new owner, and they could receive one of the biggest punishments of all.

According to the Daily Mail in the tweet below, Chelsea could be removed from the Premier League.

Chelsea will have to act fast to secure a buyer and they may end up accepting an offer they usually wouldn’t have, or risk being demoted from the league.

