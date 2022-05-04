Chelsea star responds to Newcastle transfer interest amid tense relationship with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly not interested in a transfer to Newcastle despite interest from the Magpies and frustration with life under Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has endured a difficult season at Chelsea since his big move from Inter Milan last summer, though it seems he’s not ready to just accept any offer that comes along.

Although Newcastle and AC Milan are emerging as suitors for the Belgium international, he’s ready to snub both clubs, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping this situation can be resolved, but it’s not looking good at the moment, with the report adding that Lukaku is increasingly frustrated with Tuchel, particularly after being surprised at not being brought on as a substitute against Everton in the weekend defeat at Goodison Park.

Lukaku looked a world class centre-forward in his two years at Inter prior to joining Chelsea, so it’s easy to see why big-spending Newcastle could see him as ideal to get their new project off the ground.

NUFC may still struggle, however, to lure in big names like this while they’re not playing in the Champions League.

