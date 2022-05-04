Darren Bent urges Newcastle United to sign 12 goal Premier League attacker

Darren Bent believes Newcastle United should look to bring in Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

The exciting winger will be out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of next season and there have been reports that this summer could see him depart the club he has spent most of his career at.

Speaking on TalkSPORT about which club could benefit the most from signing Zaha, who is quickly approaching 30-years-old, former striker Bent, said: “What is he, 30? I think Newcastle might be maybe the place for him. If I’m Newcastle, I’m trying to get him because he’s a top player.

“But if he doesn’t leave this summer, then I think that’s him at Crystal Palace.

“Unless he moves this summer, I can see him staying at Palace for the rest of his career.”

Weighing in on the argument, Carlton Cole suggested the Ivorian attacker should instead look to stay with the Eagles.

“I think he just needs to stay at Palace. Stay there, be a legend,” Cole said.

“Patrick Vieira is unbelievable. He’s done really well for him so stay there.”