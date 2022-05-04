Manchester United have been told they will most likely have to pay huge money to seal the transfer of Declan Rice this summer, and that it’s worth it to beat their rivals to the West Ham midfielder.

The Red Devils are surely set to make plenty of changes this summer after a hugely frustrating season, with Erik ten Hag about to come in as manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the campaign and the unconvincing form of the team under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Midfield seems a clear area of weakness for Man Utd to start working on in this summer’s transfer market, and CaughtOffside understands that Rice is set to be one of their top targets in that position, though he will likely cost around £150million.

In response to this news, former United and West Ham ace Luke Chadwick admitted he felt that would be a worthwhile investment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick urged MUFC to go all out for the England international, as it would make a “massive statement” in a similar vein to when they paid big to sign Rio Ferdinand from Leeds back in 2002.

“Declan Rice is a top, top player. He’s had another fantastic season at West Ham and for England as well. I think if you want these top players, you’ve got to pay for them,” Chadwick said.

“It would be a massive statement from Man United to bring him in and it’s a position that’s been much-maligned in the last two or three years. The current midfield is a long way from what we’ve seen at United in the past, and if they want the top one in the country at the moment then they’re going to have to pay £150m. I can’t see West Ham accepting less than that.

“I think Rice once said he loved playing at Old Trafford, but there is the issue that he wouldn’t be playing Champions League football. Still, maybe that thought of coming to a club like United and being part of their rebuilding process and having the team built around him would appeal to him.

“I’d be surprised if there wasn’t interest from Chelsea, Man City or Liverpool – even if they don’t need a midfielder as much as United, you don’t get too many chances to sign a player like Declan Rice.

“If United could get a free run at him you’d hope they’d take that opportunity because he’s a world class player. For me, it would be a big statement like when they went all out for the likes of Rio Ferdinand in the past.”