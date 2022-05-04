Everton presented an opportunity from Barcelona to sign Richarlison replacement

Barcelona plans to reject a permanent deal for Adama Traore who has been on loan at the Catalan side from Wolves since January.

The winger started his spell in Spain in fast fashion but that has come to a halt in recent weeks, as the 26-year-old lost his place to Ousmane Dembele, who could now stay at the club reports SPORT.

According to Football Insider, this has now opened the door for Everton to make a move, who are said to be interested in the Wolves man should Richarlison leave the club in the near future.

Everton’s new director of football, Kevin Thelwell, is a big admirer of Traore according to Football Insider and lured him to Wolves as a club-record signing in 2018 and could play a role in bringing the Spaniard to Merseyside.

Traore is somewhat of an enigma in the football world, as the 26-year-old is super strong and has incredible speed, but the winger struggles to use those attributes to produce any end product and is very wasteful in the final third.

The Spaniard has played 160 times in the Premier League and only has eight goals and 14 assists to his name.

Everton are currently stuck in a relegation battle with Burnley and Leeds United and their future in the Premier League is still uncertain. The Toffees will struggle to land any notable targets should they go down so a deal like this all hinges on the next five games.