Club chief appears to confirm star has agreed transfer to Liverpool

Fulham director Tony Khan appears to have confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will be sealing a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a memorable season in the Championship, establishing himself as one of the best young players in the country and playing a key role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League.

Carvalho has been reluctant to confirm anything about his future, despite Sky Sports and numerous other sources stating that a deal is in place for him to move to Anfield next season.

Khan now appears to have confirmed the Carvalho rumours, even if he didn’t specifically name Liverpool as being the youngster’s next destination.

When asked about Carvalho, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Khan said: “I really like Fabio. He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him.

“But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion.”

Liverpool fans will surely be excited about seeing Carvalho in action next season, with the Portugal Under-21 international looking like a player with a big future, and like someone who already has the attributes to fit in well in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both out of contract in a year’s time, this move could not be better timed in terms of giving LFC a potentially ideal long-term replacement for the pair.