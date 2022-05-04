Manchester United have had a season to forget so far, but it hasn’t been all doom and gloom.

Some of the biggest names at the club have underperformed this campaign, but there is one man who has grabbed his chance by the horns. Anthony Elanga has emerged into a first-team player in recent months and has even found himself starting ahead of Marcus Rashford on occasions.

Former United player Luke Chadwick has been impressed with what he’s seen so far this season and believes he’s got the attributes for a bright future.

“Anthony Elanga has certainly got the attributes – his pace, power and athleticism – to keep on making a great impact. He got a great assist for Bruno Fernandes last night, and his run in the team has been a real positive. I liked the way he was used against Brentford, being the only real out and out wide player, with Mata and Fernandes sort of dropping into pockets inside,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

With Rashford struggling this season and Jadon Sancho now ruled out for a few weeks, Elanga is one of few natural wide men in the team. Fernandes played out wide against Brentford on Monday night, so Elanga was able to stay wide and stretch the pitch, with Fernandes drifting inside.

“It wasn’t against the strongest opposition, of course, but I think everyone will be excited about what he can offer in the future. I’m not sure many at the start of the season who’d heard of him or expected him to make such an impact so soon, but he’s been a real shining light, so hopefully, he can continue to do that under the new manager,” added Chadwick.

Elanga hasn’t set the world alight since making his United debut, but he has offered a different dynamic. His work rate and determination is admirable, and many United players can take a leaf out of Elanga’s book.

This isn’t doubting his talent, however, but it’s his mentality which has impressed many Manchester United fans. The supporters will appreciate a player if they work hard, even if everything they try with the ball doesn’t come off.