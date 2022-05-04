Fulham set to hold talks with Liverpool for versatile defender

Having secured promotion back to the Premier League, Fulham is already looking ahead to the summer transfer window as they look to bring in some top-tier talent.

Manager Marco Silva is reportedly keen to bring a new defender to Craven Cottage and according to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Portuguese tactician is targeting Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

? Fulham have added Joe Gomez to their short transfer list. They will hold talks with Liverpool. ? #FFC ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/fRuntBkwwL — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 4, 2022

Gomez, 24, has been with the Reds since he moved from Charlton back in 2015.

Despite being tipped as one of England’s biggest defensive prospects, limited game-time, as well as a series of unfortunate injuries, have prevented the 24-year-old from forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s regular matchday squad.

Forced to play a bit-part role and second fiddle to the likes of Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk, the young defender, who can play as both a centre-back and a full-back, has seen his first-team chances more limited this campaign than ever before.

Named in just three Premier League starting line-ups so far this season, it goes without saying that Gomez needs more top-flight playing time and Silva’s Fulham would certainly be able to offer that.

Although it has not yet been confirmed whether Fulham will try to land Gomez on loan or on a permanent deal, according to Konur, talks between both clubs are expected to begin soon.

The relationship between both clubs is a strong one too. Attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has already agreed to make the switch to Anfield next season, therefore, should the London-based side look to bring a player the other way, the foundations to reach an agreement are already in place.

