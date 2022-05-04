Manchester City may reportedly no longer be in as commanding a position to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been a sensational performer in his time in the Bundesliga, and it looked like he was set for a move to City this summer, according to El Nacional.

Now, however, the report states that City’s deal for Haaland is “faltering”, which could allow Barcelona back into the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

With a stunning record of 85 goals in just 87 appearances for Dortmund in total, including 28 in 28 matches this season, it seems clear that Haaland could be ideal for both City and Barca’s needs next season.

Pep Guardiola hasn’t really replaced legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, while Barcelona have suffered since losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland seems likely to be alongside Kylian Mbappe as the finest player of his generation, so it will be interesting to see where he spends his peak years.

For the sake of the Premier League, it would be exciting to see him at the Etihad Stadium, though that might admittedly also make the competition a little less competitive as one can only imagine how much he’d score with the chances this City side create.