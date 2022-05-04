Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could be upset if the club decide to sell midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, according to Daily Star journalist Paul Brown.

The Italian tactician needs to work on revamping this squad in the summer after a slightly difficult start to life in charge of Spurs, and that could mean there’s some uncertainty about the players currently in his squad.

Still, Brown believes Hojbjerg could remain a useful player to keep around, even if the former Southampton man hasn’t been completely convincing in his time in north London so far.

The Denmark international has largely been ever-present in the Tottenham starting XI since Conte took over, but his future has been slightly uncertain in that time as well.

A recent report from the Daily Mirror linked Hojbjerg with Newcastle, but Brown has told Give Me Sport that he thinks Conte would be upset if Spurs decided to let the 26-year-old go.

“I’m pretty sure that Conte wouldn’t want him to go, so there’d be a bit of a fight on, I think, for Newcastle to get him,” Brown said.

“You have to wonder where Spurs are going in the transfer market and what exactly Conte wants them to do in midfield because I think in the same way that West Ham want a centre-back and a striker; I think those are the two positions that Spurs want as well.

“So, I’d be very surprised if Conte was to allow that to happen; I think he would be upset if Spurs did it.”