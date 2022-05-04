Jesse Lingard has heart set on club that doesn’t want him

With nine goals and 5 assists in just 16 games, Jesse Lingard was a man in love with football once again at West Ham during his half-season spell.

The Man United man fit in like a glove to David Moyes’s side in the ten position and now has his heart set on a return to London more than any other club reports Todofichajes.

Negotiations between Lingard’s agent and West Ham have been going on for weeks, states the outlet, and they could be finalised before the end of the season.

However, according to super-agent Rob Segal, the prospect of seeing Lingard play in claret and blue again doesn’t seem likely.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Segal stated: “He’s in limbo. Where will he go? West Ham doesn’t need him,

“They’ve moved on. The club won’t want to be lumbered with his wages, even if he is going to be available on a free transfer – they won’t spend what is required to bring him back to London.”

Lingard’s career has come to a halt in the last few years, excluding his spell in London. At just 29-years-old, the midfielder needs to get back to playing regular football and will be given a fresh start this summer thanks to his contract expiring at United.

The Englishman seems to have his heart set on West Ham but for that to happen, big compromises will need to be made in terms of wages. At this stage of his career, being happy whilst playing football should be the 29-year-old’s priority when choosing a new club, he has his destination, but that is in the Hammers’ control.