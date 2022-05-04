Journalist states that fan favourite midfielder could be key to Newcastle landing £58million star

Bruno Guimaraes has been a huge hit at St. James’ Park since joining Newcastle in January and has been integral to helping the Magpies avoid relegation this season.

The Brazilian has wowed the Newcastle faithful with his goals, incredible passing range and control in games, and now the 24-year-old could help in luring another top talent to Tyneside.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle are said to be considering making a move for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta and are facing competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Another Brazilian, the 24-year-old has been impressive in France this season and has scored 10 goals and has 7 assists to his name. The midfielder has a friendship with Guimaraes from both Lyon and the Brazil national team, which journalist Pete O’Rourke thinks could help Newcastle land the player.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “Obviously, it would help make things easier considering Newcastle and Lyon have dealt with each other quite recently.

“It also helps Paqueta, knowing that he’s got a fellow Brazilian and a fellow former team-mate at St James’ Park. It’ll be something that might encourage him to make the move like Bruno Guimaraes did and would definitely help him settle in if he were to make the move.”

At Lyon, Paqueta played in a three behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1, whilst Guimaraes was one of the two pivots. At Newcastle, the Brazilians could occupy the two advanced eight positions in Eddie Howe’s 4-3-3.

The ChronicleLive report suggests the Ligue 1 outfit have set an asking price of £58million for the midfielder, who is also said to want a contract worth £180,000-per-week. This would be an incredible signing for the Magpies, as they look to establish a team capable of climbing the Premier League table.