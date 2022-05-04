Juventus’ summer plans sees Old Lady shortlist Chelsea trio

Juventus are a club that could be set for a summer of changes.

The Old Lady, whose most notable departure will be that of attacker Paulo Dybala, is also looking to add quality to their ranks and according to recent reports, is targeting as many as three Chelsea players.

That’s according to a recent report from TuttoSport, who claims the Old Lady has shortlisted full-back Emerson, midfielder Jorginho and attacker Christian Pulisic.

Emerson is currently out on loan with Lyon and despite enjoying a decent spell in France, looks unlikely to convince Blues’ boss Thomas Tuchel that he should have a place in his starting 11.

MORE: Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Chelsea star ahead of summer

Jorginho will be out of contract at the end of next season and with no signs of renewal, it is possible that this summer could see the 2020 European Championship winner leave Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Calciomercato last year about the interest the Italian midfielder has in his services, agent Joao Santos said: “I confirm it, these interests have arrived. Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him.”

Lastly, Pulisic – when he first arrived from Borussia Dortmund looked to be a star in the making but the pacey winger has really struggled to cement a place down in the Blues’ starting line-up since.

Clearly not getting the game-time his talent deserves, it would be surprising if the USMNT didn’t want to seek out a new challenge.