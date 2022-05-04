La Liga giants have agreement with agent of Man United and Arsenal target

It is no secret that Youri Tielemas wants out of Leicester City this summer and with a contract set to end in the summer of 2023, the Foxes will be happy to oblige for the right fee.

The Belgian has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal for some time, according to many reports, such as Manchester Evening News; but that has now been dealt a blow by one of Europe’s powerhouses.

It was revealed two days ago, that the midfielder’s preference is to join Real Madrid, which was reported by Sacha Tavolieri, and the 24-year-old might be about to get his wish.

?? Infos #mercato: ?? Alors qu’il devrait quitter #LeicesterCity cet été, Youri #Tielemans aurait confié à son entourage sa préférence pour un départ vers l’Espagne. Le #RealMadrid, intéressé, pourrait se positionner concrètement dans les prochaines semaines… À suivre. #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/i2g5BPT6p6 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 1, 2022

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have already an agreement in place with Youri Tielemans’ agent and just needs to agree to a price with Leicester.

The Foxes want €50million for their star midfielder, but Real hope to convince them to agree to a lower fee. The La Liga giants have already had several discussions with the Premier League side and at present would be willing to put up €38million for Tielemans’ signature.

This is would be a blow for both Man United and Arsenal, who have targetted the midfielder leading up to the summer. United have been looking for a midfielder for some time now and will need to replace the outgoing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

As for Arsenal, Tielemans would have complemented Thomas Partey beautifully in the Gunner’s double pivot, with his range of passing and attacking output going nicely with the Ghanaian’s aggressiveness and defence abilities.

Los Blancos are said to have preferred Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni, but the price set by the French club has turned the Spanish side off and they will target the Leicester man instead.

Tielemans has been a star since joining Leicester in 2019 and has been on an upward trajectory ever since. At 24-years-old, the Belgian could be part of the next Real Madrid midfield for a long time, as the La Liga side looks to move on from their current incredible midfield three.