La Liga star sentenced to four years in prison for sexual abuse

Valencia CF
Posted by

La Liga striker Santi Mina has been sentenced to prison following his trial in Spain.

The Celta Vigo frontman, who previously played for Valencia, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a woman back in June of 2017 in Almeria.

Mina has been found guilty of the charge and has been sentenced to four years in prison, along with a 50,000 euro fine.

Mina was acquitted of a sexual assault charge, instead sentenced for sexual abuse.

The striker, who is 26 years of age, has been with Celta since 2019, returning to the club after four years at Mestalla with Valencia.

He is a product of the Galician side’s academy, but it is not yet clear what action the club will take as a result of the verdict.

More Stories / Latest News
Darren Bent urges Newcastle United to sign 12 goal Premier League attacker
Newcastle could rival Man Utd for €80m star despite claims player is “closer and closer” to Old Trafford transfer
Ralf Rangnick sets out profile for Man Utd’s ideal striker ahead of summer transfer window

It is likely Mina is going to have his contract terminated given the time he will now spend behind bars, but the club may have to wait until any appeal process comes to an end.

Fellow footballer David Goldar, who was also on trial, has been acquitted of the charge of sexual assault.

More Stories Celta Vigo Santi Mina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.