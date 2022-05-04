La Liga striker Santi Mina has been sentenced to prison following his trial in Spain.

The Celta Vigo frontman, who previously played for Valencia, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a woman back in June of 2017 in Almeria.

Mina has been found guilty of the charge and has been sentenced to four years in prison, along with a 50,000 euro fine.

Mina was acquitted of a sexual assault charge, instead sentenced for sexual abuse.

The striker, who is 26 years of age, has been with Celta since 2019, returning to the club after four years at Mestalla with Valencia.

He is a product of the Galician side’s academy, but it is not yet clear what action the club will take as a result of the verdict.

It is likely Mina is going to have his contract terminated given the time he will now spend behind bars, but the club may have to wait until any appeal process comes to an end.

Fellow footballer David Goldar, who was also on trial, has been acquitted of the charge of sexual assault.