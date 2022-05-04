Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

Baumgartner had an impressive European Championship tournament last year, which naturally led to clubs showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

According to SportBILD (via Sport Witness), Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested, after initially being impressed last year. The report also states that the Austrian international has a €30m release clause, which could be a bargain for a player with many years ahead of him.

Baumgartner is a midfielder that loves to get forward and get himself on the scoresheet. 22 goals in 96 games is a stellar achievement at such a young age.

Liverpool may be in the market for a midfielder due to Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and James Milner all now into their thirties. Baumgartner should still have over ten years at the top level, and he’s already performing in a top division at 22.

Hoffenheim tied the midfielder down until 2025, so they are unlikely to sell him unless a club meets the release clause. However, €30m for a midfielder who is yet to even reach his potential, could turn out to be a smart coup.