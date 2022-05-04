Quadruple “a realistic target” for Liverpool now as former Premier League ace makes Reds prediction

Liverpool have been told they should now see the quadruple as a “realistic” target this season.

The Reds have just booked their place in the Champions League final after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, while they’ve already won the Carabao Cup and have an FA Cup final to look forward to as well.

Manchester City lead the Premier League table by just one point as well, so there’s every chance Liverpool could win an unprecedented four trophies this season.

Still, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick thinks they will ultimately fall just short of that.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red Devil praised Jurgen Klopp’s “incredible” side, but admitted he couldn’t quite see them going all the way and getting their hands on every trophy they’re playing for, even if they win one or two more to add to their League Cup triumph.

“I think Liverpool are in incredible form and you’d have to say the quadruple is a realistic target now. Having said that, I think City will go on and win the rest of their games and hold out and win the Premier League title. I expect Liverpool could also win all their remaining games, though, so it’s going to go down to the wire,” Chadwick said.

“It’s been such an exciting season and a closer race than we were expecting – City looked like running away with it at one point, so huge credit to Liverpool for closing that gap. You also sort of imagine it’s going to be a City-Liverpool Champions League final now.

“Overall, I can’t quite see a quadruple happening. As a former United player I certainly wouldn’t like to see it happening! Still, as a football fan, you have to say Liverpool are a joy to watch, they have a fantastic system and way of playing. They’ve had a fantastic season, already won the League Cup and I’d imagine there’ll be another trophy or maybe two in there, but in my mind I can’t see the quadruple happening.

“Now it just comes down to a few important games, even one or two defeats and it can all fall apart. If they just finished the season with the League Cup I think they’d be hugely disappointed, though I can’t see that happening because of the quality that they’ve got.

“Still, I think with the way Klopp manages, the environment he’s created there, it wouldn’t have a huge effect on them in the long run. If anything, it would probably make them more hungry next season. It would obviously be a disappointment, because they’ve got so close to all four, but there’s still something very promising being built there and that will continue as time goes on.”