Liverpool are targeting in-demand defender David Raum, who has a release clause of €30m.

Raum shares a similar assist record to Liverpool’s current full-backs, managing a whopping 13 so far this season. His performances led to him being called up to the Germany squad in September, and he’s now attracting the interest of multiple clubs around Europe.

According to BILD, via TEAMtalk, Liverpool and West Ham are among six clubs interested in securing his signature this summer. The German left-back does have a €30m release clause, but a move to Liverpool wouldn’t make too much sense with Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson in the squad.

Raum was playing in the German second division last season, where he helped Greuther Furth win promotion to the Bundesliga. Raum managed even more assists in the league last season, and his ability to deliver a cross would be attractive to any manager.

The report doesn’t name any other clubs who are interested, but you imagine many Premier League teams are looking at him. The way teams play in the modern era relies heavily on wing-backs getting forward. It will be very surprising not to see Raum moving to a bigger club in the near future.